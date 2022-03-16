DermTech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 645 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 610,755 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 2,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 481,167 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 12,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DermTech will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

