Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $729,554.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $10.40 or 0.00026084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $116.97 million and $729,554.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,859.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.43 or 0.06682021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00269334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00727018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00469318 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00367755 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,250,696 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.