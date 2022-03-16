Des Produits Nestle S. Societe Buys 3,141,361 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AXLA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 7,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

About Axcella Health (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.