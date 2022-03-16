Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

DM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 423,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,744 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 191,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 85,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.