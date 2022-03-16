Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target to €29.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,636. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

