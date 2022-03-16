Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€260.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($285.71) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($219.78).

