Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 470 ($6.11) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.33.

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

