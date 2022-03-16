Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price to SEK 160

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 180 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 888,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,210. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

