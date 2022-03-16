Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Target Price to GBX 1,530

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.68) to GBX 1,530 ($19.90) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.25) to GBX 1,224 ($15.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.10) to GBX 1,205 ($15.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$29.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

