Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Target Price to €3.10

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 1,530,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,222. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.