Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Target Price to €260.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 151,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.