Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Stock Price Down 18.7%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 18.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop to €17.50 ($19.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.