DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.01 ($5.50) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.60). 707,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.68).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.79 million and a P/E ratio of 29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)
