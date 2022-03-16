DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DHT by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

DHT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 92,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $954.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

