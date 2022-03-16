DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.80, but opened at 2.48. DiDi Global shares last traded at 2.65, with a volume of 2,858,647 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.44.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DiDi Global by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

