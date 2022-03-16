DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.74 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $336.40 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00239975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.64 or 0.00829046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

