Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $140,606.89 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $140,606.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,554,433 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

