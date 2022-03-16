Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $51.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00088197 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

