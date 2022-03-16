Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRCT) Quiet Period To End on March 23rd

Direct Digital’s (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Direct Digital had issued 2,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,400,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During Direct Digital’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Direct Digital stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc provides advertising and marketing technology. The holding group’s supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions.

