Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 335

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 336 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.94.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.