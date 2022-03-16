DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 27,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,317. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

