DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, started coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.
Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 27,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,317. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16.
DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.