Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.52 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.52 billion and approximately $548.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00270314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

