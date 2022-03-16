Dogey-Inu (DINU) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $4,436.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,221,620,926,758 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

