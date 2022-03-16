Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 120,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

