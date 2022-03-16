Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 120,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.
Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
