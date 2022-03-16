Donut Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. Donut has a market capitalization of $279,897.14 and approximately $1,747.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

