Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Acquires 33,100.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00.

DOUG stock traded up 0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 7.51. 888,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,935. Douglas Elliman Inc has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

