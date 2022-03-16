Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
DFH traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 491,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,486. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
