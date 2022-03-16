Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.42

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.42 and last traded at C$49.84, with a volume of 13806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.34.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
