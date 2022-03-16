Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.