Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Julia S. Janson Sells 2,325 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,680. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

