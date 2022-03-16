Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 110,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,053. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

