DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Judith J. Robertson Buys 200,000 Shares

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 31,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $147.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 126,212 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 275,195 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.