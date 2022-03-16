Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) CFO Charles Jemley Sells 15,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BROS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 1,642,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

