Dycom Industries (DY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/14/2022 – Dycom Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – Dycom Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Dycom Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – Dycom Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $115.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Dycom Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – Dycom Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,093. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.42.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
