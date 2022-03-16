dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading 10% Higher

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 76,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 23,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

DynaCERT, Incis engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company’s product is Hydragen, which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

