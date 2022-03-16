Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.10

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.56 million and $73.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,953.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.08 or 0.06724850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00270359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.00727699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00066216 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00456874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00369223 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

