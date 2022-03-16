Dynamite Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $12,504.15 and $46,873.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00274779 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003895 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.01109011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

