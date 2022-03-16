E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.19) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting €10.85 ($11.92). 8,048,445 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.38. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

