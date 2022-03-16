E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price objective on E.On in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.85 ($11.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,048,445 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

