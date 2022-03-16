E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) vs. Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) Financial Analysis

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) and Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global Class A common’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 5.37% 11.32% 2.40% Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global Class A common’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.28 billion 0.74 $122.71 million $0.77 26.47 Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.86 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.51

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than E.W. Scripps. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global Class A common, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands. The company was founded by Edward Willis Scripps in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

