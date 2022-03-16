E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in E2open Parent by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,643,000. State Street Corp grew its position in E2open Parent by 1,370.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000.

ETWO stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

