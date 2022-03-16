E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 5.3% Higher

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. 29,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 116,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 23.33 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market cap of C$125.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

