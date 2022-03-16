Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Down 2.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.03 and last traded at $130.16. Approximately 9,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 334,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.