eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

EBAY opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

