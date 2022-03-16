eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.
EBAY opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
