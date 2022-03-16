eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $247.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $496,154.91 and $247.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00267537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001598 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

