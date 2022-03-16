EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $214,101.41 and approximately $49.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,239.03 or 0.99803805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00069550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020632 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.