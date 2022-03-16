Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.42 ($0.08). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 6.42 ($0.08), with a volume of 77,695 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £24.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)
