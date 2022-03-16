Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.42 ($0.08). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 6.42 ($0.08), with a volume of 77,695 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £24.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.