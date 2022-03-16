Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) to report $4.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Editas Medicine by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

