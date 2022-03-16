Edmp Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10,645.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

