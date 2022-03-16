Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.92 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,962,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.84.

Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Featured Articles

