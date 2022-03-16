Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.92 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,962,500 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.84.
Egdon Resources Company Profile (LON:EDR)
